Paratici: ‘Juventus happy with Allegri’

By Football Italia staff

Sporting director Fabio Paratici confirms Juventus “have every intention” of keeping Max Allegri, and confirms Corentin Tolisso interest.

Allegri has been linked with the Arsenal job if Arsene Wenger stands aside, but it seems the Bianconeri are keen to keep him in Turin.

“We’re happy with him, he’s had great results with us,” Paratici told reporters as he received the Premio Scopigno in Amatrice.

“He’s one of the world’s best Coaches, we’re happy to continue with Allegri - very happy in fact. He's a great person and a great Coach, we have no doubts about him.

“We have every intention of moving forward with him.”

Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso has been heavily linked with a move to the Old Lady, is he a target?

“It’s clear there are players who play at a high level, and every big team follows them. Tolisso is very good, he’s a player all the big teams are following.

“You follow a lot of players, then going further depends on certain things. Those we follow are all of value, then the transfer market is also about opportunities and you can’t put all your eggs in one basket.”

