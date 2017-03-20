NEWS
Monday March 20 2017
Griezmann: ‘I like Juventus’
By Football Italia staff

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann tips Juventus for the Champions League Semi-Finals - “they’re hard to play against, like us!”

The Bianconeri face Barcelona in the Quarter-Finals of the competition, and the French international sees them as one of the best sides in Europe.

“No-one is above the rest,” Griezmann said in an interview with L’Équipe.

“But I like Juventus, they’re hard to play, like us! Bayern, Barça or Real will be in the final shake-up, but they're playing each other so there will be big matches.

“Juve will get to the semi-finals, I think. They don’t give much away at the back, they’re very solid. They’re complete.”

Griezmann was also asked how long he’ll play for.

“Not up until 40, like [Francesco] Totti. You really need to by physically strong to keep your place. You also have to be very mentally strong to keep going.

“I started at 18, so it seems good to go to 33 or 34.”

