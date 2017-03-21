Barcelona-Juventus for Verratti

By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Barcelona are reportedly battling for Marco Verratti, though Paris Saint-Germain don’t want to sell.

The midfielder is seen as one of the best in his position in Europe, and has been repeatedly linked with a move away from Parc des Princes.

According to this morning’s Corriere dello Sport, Barça and Juve pushing harder than Inter and Bayern Munich to sign him.

It’s thought the Blaugrana see him as the ideal heir to Andres Iniesta, who is now 32.

For the Old Lady, Verratti would represent a ‘midfield Gonzalo Higuain’, in that general manager Giuseppe Marotta would be prepared to spend big to acquire him.

Verratti grew up supporting the Bianconeri, but Barça’s superior resources could tip the balance in their favour.

However, the player himself has repeatedly declared that he’s happy in Paris, and PSG do not want to sell the man who is arguably their best player.

