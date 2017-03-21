Kondogbia: ‘De Boer humiliated me’

By Football Italia staff

Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia admits it was a “humiliation” when Frank de Boer substituted him after 27 minutes.

The French midfielder started against Bologna in Week 6, but was hauled off after less than half an hour by the Dutch Coach, who was sacked after 14 games.

“Being substituted against Bologna after 27 minutes was a bit of a humiliation,” Kondogbia admitted in an interview with BeIn Sport France.

“But above all I didn’t like De Boer’s words after the game. Something had broken between us. I think it was a lesson for me.

“If he’d stayed I might have left. When [Stefano] Pioli arrived he told me it was inconceivable that a player like me could end up in a situation like this.

“He gave me a bit of trust and it paid off, it’s gone much better.”

