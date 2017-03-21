Juventus-Milan ref threatened?

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Davide Massa received threats after refereeing Juventus-Milan.

The Rossoneri lost 2-1 in Turin, with Paulo Dybala controversially scoring a last-minute penalty after Mattia De Sciglio was deemed to have handled it.

According to La Stampa, Massa then received a meaning phone call and an anonymous, threatening letter.

The newspaper reports that the letter and phone call contained very precise details about the referee’s working and private life, and is being treated very seriously by police.

For obvious reasons, the actual content of the letter is being kept secret, but it’s thought law enforcement have identified the origin of the call.

The letter has been sent for analysis to find any biological or digital data, such as the DNA of the saliva used to affix the stamp.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.