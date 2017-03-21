‘Roma stadium needed to grow’

By Football Italia staff

Roma President James Pallotta says the Stadio della Roma is needed to “continue to grow” and warns “I don’t want to spend €100m on names who won’t improve the team”.

The Giallorossi have finally won approval for their new stadium, though the project still has a long way to go before it’s completed.

“We need the new stadium to compete with the teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona and continue to grow,” Pallotta told Il Tempo.

“Juventus have a turnover of €360m, we’ll invest more than that with the new facility. Now I don’t want to spend €100m on names who won’t improve the team.”

