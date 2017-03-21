Barcelona push for Dybala

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain claim Barcelona are pushing for Paulo Dybala, despite his impending Juventus renewal.

Both player and club have confirmed that a renewal for the Argentinian forward is close, though so far there has been no official announcement.

Despite this, Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Barça identified Dybala as a top-class addition to their attack.

The Catalan newspaper also claims that Dybala is keen on the move, though he would not come cheap.

However, it’s thought the Bianconeri consider the 23-year-old is unsellable, and won’t part with him for any price.

According to calciomercato.com, the new contract should be signed in the coming weeks, and Juve are not even slightly worried about losing Dybala.

Indeed, he could be offered the number 10 shirt for next season, the legendary jersey worn by Alessandro Del Piero, Roberto Baggio and Michel Platini.

