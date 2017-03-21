Totti for Roma DS?

By Football Italia staff

It’s claimed Francesco Totti could become Roma sporting director if Monchi doesn’t join from Sevilla.

The Giallorossi have been in need of a new person in the role since Walter Sabatini left in October, and it has been widely assumed that Sevilla’s DS would take over.

However, in recent months it has been suggested Monchi could instead move to Real Madrid and now Estadio Deportivo claims Er Pupone is being considered for the role instead.

The captain is expected to retire at the end of the current campaign, and the Lupi have already promised him an off-pitch role.

Despite that, the rumours of Totti become sporting director should be taken with a pinch of salt.

No Italian outlets have reported the story, and the 40-year-old has no experience in the role, making it unlikely Roma would throw him in at the deep end straight away.

