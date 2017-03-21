NEWS
Tuesday March 21 2017
Barcelona: ‘No Allegri offer’
By Football Italia staff

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez insists “there has been no offer” for Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The Bianconeri boss has been linked with a move to the Blaugrana, as Luis Enrique is leaving at the end of the season.

“There has been no offer for the Juve Coach,” Fernandez told Cadena Ser.

“Ernesto Valverde? He’s a very serious person and I’ve known him for many years, he works well. I’ll decide on the new Coach after talking with the President.”

