Nainggolan: ‘Happy at Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan assures he’s “very happy” at Roma, pointing out “if I went to England I’d have to start from scratch.”

The midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer, but ultimately opted to remain with the Giallorossi.

“I’m happy in Rome, the weather is usually good and my family are fine here,” Nainggolan told reporters in his native Belgium.

“Sometimes you make choices for money, other times it’s for quality of life, which is important for me. Also if I went to England I’d have to start from scratch and I’m very happy at Roma.

“China? Not now, but you can never rule anything out. I’d have to see at the time.”

