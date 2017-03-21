Schick: ‘Won’t speak about transfer’

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick “doesn’t want to talk about leaving”, despite links with big Italian and English clubs.

The Czech striker has played the role of super sub for the Blucerchiati this season, scoring nine goals despite making just six starts.

That has brought links with teams such as Juventus, Inter, Milan, Everton and Chelsea, but the 21-year-old is focused on his current club.

“I don’t think it [the transfer market] should be an important topic and it doesn’t matter much to me since it’s not my job,” Schick shrugged, speaking to Idnes.

“I just need to focus on my performance on the pitch. I have a contract with Sampdoria, so I don’t want to talk about leaving.”

