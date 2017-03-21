Roma consider Emery

By Football Italia staff

Roma are reportedly considering potential successors to Luciano Spalletti, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Unai Emery.

The Giallorossi Coach is out of contract at the end of the season, and has been decidedly noncommittal on his future.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the club are therefore making contingency plans in case Spalletti decides to walk away.

Roberto Mancini is an option, but the Lupi are not going to rush into a decision, as other names may be available in the summer.

One idea is Unai Emery, who is currently on the bench at PSG, but could leave the club after the current season.

The Spaniard’s side are currently four points adrift of Ligue 1 leaders Monaco, and were embarrassed by Barcelona in the Champions League.

If PSG decide to pull the trigger at the end of the season, Emery would be a concrete option for the Roma bench, especially if Monchi arrives from Sevilla as sporting director.

The pair worked together in Andalusia, winning the Europa League for three seasons in a row.

