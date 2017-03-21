Caldara injured on Italy duty

By Football Italia staff

Mattia Caldara has left the Italy Under-21 training camp to return to Atalanta, as he’s struggling with an injury.

The centre-back has been one of the Orobici’s star men this season, and has already been bought by Juventus, though he’ll stay in Bergamo until the summer of 2018.

Caldara was included in the Azzurrini squad for the games with Poland and Spain, but an injury sustained in the win over Pescara has forced him to return to his club.

It’s not yet clear what the injury is, or how long he could be out for, but the defender is undergoing medical tests with Atalanta.

