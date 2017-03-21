Kondogbia: ‘Better with Pioli’

By Football Italia staff

Geoffrey Kondogbia confirms he feels “more comfortable” with Stefano Pioli, and recounts his arrival at Inter.

The French midfielder had some harsh criticism for former Coach Frank de Boer, and says the arrival of the former Lazio boss has transformed his season.

“I feel more comfortable now, with Pioli,” Kondogbia explained to BeIn Sports France.

“It’s not a tactical thing, it’s more a question of attitude and confidence.

“De Boer? That period was very hard, I told him I didn’t agree with his choices, even if they were his to make. I knew that to win my place back I just had to work, and that’s what I did.”

Kondogbia joined the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2015, and explained how the transfer happened.

“Several teams were interested in me, including Inter and Milan. I chose the Nerazzurri after the phone call from Roberto Mancini.

“We had an exchange of ideas and we understood each other well.”

