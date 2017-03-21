Two game ban for Diamanti

By Football Italia staff

Palermo’s Alessandro Diamanti has been given a two-match ban for his red card against Udinese this weekend.

The former Italian international was shown a straight red card for an elbow on Rodrigo De Paul, though it wasn’t clear if it was deliberate.

It appears though that the Lega Serie A was in no doubt about the intention behind his action, giving Diamanti a two-match ban for “gravely unsporting conduct”.

The Rosanero man was the only player sent-off in Week 29 of Serie A, but several have been given one-match bans for crossing the disciplinary threshold.

Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman will miss Week 30, as will Empoli pair Assane Diousse and Andrea Costa, along with Fiorentina captain Gonzalo Rodriguez and Erick Pulgar of Bologna.

Bologna were fined €2,000 as fans launched a firecracker over the fence separating them from the pitch.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.