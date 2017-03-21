Agent: ‘Koulibaly won’t leave Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent insists the centre-back “will not move from Napoli” in the summer.

The Senegalese international was wanted by Chelsea in the summer, but signed a new contract with the Partneopei after they repeatedly rebuffed the advances of the English side.

“We renewed with Napoli until 2021, so Kalidou will remain with the Azzurri,” Bruno Satin declared on Radio Crc.

“He won’t move from Napoli, everything is in order with the club.

“A release clause? There isn’t one and there’s no information, these are private and confidential matters between the club and the player.”

Satin also took the opportunity to discuss Napoli’s 3-2 win over Empoli on Sunday, a game in which Maurizio Sarri’s men were up 3-0.

“Juventus never throw points away against the smaller sides, and even against the big teams they can struggle but get good results.

“Napoli’s style is different because they play the same way regardless of the opponent. At 3-0, Napoli shouldn’t have allowed the opponent to get back into the game.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.