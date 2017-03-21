NEWS
Tuesday March 21 2017
Bonucci misses Italy training
By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci didn’t train with Italy this morning, as he’s suffering with an illness.

The Azzurri trained at Coverciano this morning, but the Juventus defender was conspicuous by his absence.

It was feared that the centre-back had suffered an injury, but reports emerging from the camp indicate that he was out with flu-like symptoms.

It’s not clear how severe Bonucci’s illness is, and whether or not it will see him miss Friday’s World Cup qualifier with Albania.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies