Bonucci misses Italy training

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci didn’t train with Italy this morning, as he’s suffering with an illness.

The Azzurri trained at Coverciano this morning, but the Juventus defender was conspicuous by his absence.

It was feared that the centre-back had suffered an injury, but reports emerging from the camp indicate that he was out with flu-like symptoms.

It’s not clear how severe Bonucci’s illness is, and whether or not it will see him miss Friday’s World Cup qualifier with Albania.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.