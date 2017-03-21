Milan TV: New deposit this week

By Football Italia staff

Milan TV assures a new €100m deposit from Sino-Europe Sports will be paid this week.

The Chinese consortium is in the process of buying the club from Silvio Berlusconi and Fininvest, but the deal has been hit by a series of delays.

After the March 3 deadline was missed, SES agreed to pay a third deposit of €100m, but that hadn’t arrived last week, throwing the takeover into question.

However, Milan TV is reporting today that the money will arrive before the end of this week, and the deal is not in danger of collapsing.

Once the money has been paid, a new contract will be signed, with the closing scheduled for some time in April.

