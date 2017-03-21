Petagna: ‘Belotti better than Higuain’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Petagna believes Torino striker Andrea Belotti is “ahead of everyone” including Mauro Icardi and Gonzalo Higuain.

The Atalanta man has been called-up to the latest Italy squad, along with Belotti, and spoke about his fellow striker in a Press conference at Coverciano.

“For me, Belotti is ahead of everyone else,” Petagna insisted.

“He’s scored a lot of goals, he’s confirmed his play at Torino. He’s a crazy striker, he’s already scored a bucketload of goals.

“I’ve noticed how clinical he is, every time he touches the ball he puts it in. I have to be ruthless too and attack the area.

“Second is Higuain, because he’s a mythical figure in football.

“Then come Icardi and [Edin] Dzeko but we’re talking about champions here, they’re difficult to rank. It’s nice to watch them, you learn a lot.”

Petagna was a late call-up after Manolo Gabbiadini’s injury, and discussed the feeling of receiving the Azzurri call.

“I was ready to head to the Under-21s, I was at the airport and I was a bit nervous after I hadn’t scored in the game with Pescara.

“It was a very strong emotion, this is my first year in Serie A. I thank Coach [Giampiero] Ventura.

"Gigi Buffon? When I was little my mum used to take me to the Juventus hotel for autographs."

