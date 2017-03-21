Andrea Petagna believes Torino striker Andrea Belotti is “ahead of everyone” including Mauro Icardi and Gonzalo Higuain.
The Atalanta man has been called-up to the latest Italy squad, along with Belotti, and spoke about his fellow striker in a Press conference at Coverciano.
“For me, Belotti is ahead of everyone else,” Petagna insisted.
“He’s scored a lot of goals, he’s confirmed his play at Torino. He’s a crazy striker, he’s already scored a bucketload of goals.
“I’ve noticed how clinical he is, every time he touches the ball he puts it in. I have to be ruthless too and attack the area.
“Second is Higuain, because he’s a mythical figure in football.
“Then come Icardi and [Edin] Dzeko but we’re talking about champions here, they’re difficult to rank. It’s nice to watch them, you learn a lot.”
Petagna was a late call-up after Manolo Gabbiadini’s injury, and discussed the feeling of receiving the Azzurri call.
“I was ready to head to the Under-21s, I was at the airport and I was a bit nervous after I hadn’t scored in the game with Pescara.
“It was a very strong emotion, this is my first year in Serie A. I thank Coach [Giampiero] Ventura.
"Gigi Buffon? When I was little my mum used to take me to the Juventus hotel for autographs."
