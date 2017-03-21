Verdi: ‘Buffon gave me goosebumps’

By Football Italia staff

Simone Verdi admits he got “goosebumps” when meeting Gianluigi Buffon on Italy duty.

The Bologna forward has been called-up to the latest Azzurri squad, and could win his first cap against Albania or the Netherlands.

By contrast, captain Buffon has received 167 caps so far, and will make play his 1000th senior match on Friday

“Until the other day you could only see these guys on television,” Verdi said in a Press conference at Coverciano.

“Then the other morning when Buffon came to greet us… I got goosebumps.”

