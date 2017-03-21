Spinazzola: ‘Juventus a dream’

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Spinazzola discusses his “dream and ambition” to play for Juventus, after a first Italy call-up.

The winger is owned by the Bianconeri, but has never actually played for them, but the 23-year-old is hoping his impressive form on loan with Atalanta can make his dream come true.

“It’s a dream and ambition for me to get there,” Spinazzola said in an Azzurri Press conference today.

“For me, Milan and Juventus are the top of the world. Then with all my idols - [Gianluigi] Buffon, [Alessandro] Del Piero, [Andrea] Pirlo - it’s normal that I have that ambition and the national team can help me a lot.

“It’s my first year in Serie A though, and I have to improve a lot of things, both defensively and offensively.

“It’s only through training that I can improve.”

