NEWS
Tuesday March 21 2017
Insigne: ‘I joked with Buffon’
By Football Italia staff

Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne reveals he “joked around a bit” with Juventus captain Gigi Buffon about recent controversy.

The Partenopei were beaten 3-1 in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, with a scandal over refereeing emerging in the wake of the match.

“Buffon? We joked around a bit,” Insigne told Rai.

“He’s a legend of world football, I hope he can help us young people and allow us to grow even more.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies