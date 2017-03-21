Insigne: ‘I joked with Buffon’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne reveals he “joked around a bit” with Juventus captain Gigi Buffon about recent controversy.

The Partenopei were beaten 3-1 in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, with a scandal over refereeing emerging in the wake of the match.

“Buffon? We joked around a bit,” Insigne told Rai.

“He’s a legend of world football, I hope he can help us young people and allow us to grow even more.”

