Optimism over Dybala injury

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly confident they’ll have Paulo Dybala available after the international break.

The forward went off in the first half of the game against Sampdoria with a thigh injury, but Coach Max Allegri was reassuring after the match.

La Joya then flew to South America for Argentina duty, and will be assessed today to determine whether or not he’ll be fit for the games with Chile and Bolivia.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are optimistic about Dybala’s condition, and it’s not thought the injury is a serious one.

He should therefore be available to face Napoli after the international break.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.