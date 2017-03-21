Insigne: ‘Napoli, I’m waiting’

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne gives his “full availability” for a Napoli renewal - “if my dream shatters, it won’t be my fault”.

The attacking midfielder is a local hero as a Neapolitan who came up through the Partenopei’s youth system.

Despite his status at San Paolo, a new contract has yet to be agreed with the Italian international, who reiterates that he wants to stay with his boyhood club.

“We met with Napoli this summer and the first meeting didn’t go well,” Insigne admitted, speaking to Rai.

“Since day one I’ve always worked though, as long as I’m in Naples I’ll give my everything. Agents will do the talking about renewals.

“I have given my full availability to the President [Aurelio De Laurentiis], I hope I’ll be welcomed.

“With respect to the past I’ve taken a step back from a financial point of view, there were several clubs who offered me more, even in the youth teams.

“I didn’t feel the need to accept, even though at that time we had nothing. With my father we decided not to leave Naples, because my dream was to play for Napoli.

“If my dream shatters, it won’t be my fault.

“My dream was to play in Serie A and win a major trophy with Napoli, and as long as I wear this shirt I will kill for this shirt.

“If someone wants to break my dream then I’ll feel bad, but I’ll move on. I’m waiting for them, now I’m focused on the national team.

“If they want to meet, I’ll always give my maximum availability.

“I have stated my position, if the President wants to continue the marriage then good, if not everyone will go their own way.”

Insigne also reiterated his love for Naples and the Campania region

“I still live in Frattamaggiore but I don’t regret it, I do the same things as before but in a more private manner.

“The affection that the fans have for the players is huge, we know the fans love us. It’s true that we can’t go out, but they love us.

“My relationship with the city of Naples is beautiful, especially right now as they’re appreciating me whereas before more was demanded of me.

“I’ll always give everything for this shirt and these people, because Neapolitans deserve the best.

“When I was younger I had difficult moments, I could have made other choices to feel good but I chose to stay in Naples to realise my dream of playing in the Napoli shirt.

“I’m proud of my choice, because my dream came true.”

