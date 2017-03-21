Totti: ‘Spalletti Roma’s future’

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti urges Luciano Spalletti to remain as Coach - “he’s the future of Roma”.

The tactician is out of contract at the end of the season, and has so far yet to agree a renewal.

Speaking in an interview with Maurizio Costanzo which will be broadcast in full on Thursday night, Er Pupone urged Spalletti to stay.

“I’d keep Spalletti as Coach, he’s the future of Roma,” Totti said, before discussing his own future.

“In a year? I could be a director with Roma, still on the pitch or I could choose to be an agent and look for new champions.

“I’ve got a bit of experience in football…”

