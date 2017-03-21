NEWS
Tuesday March 21 2017
Reina has calf strain
By Football Italia staff

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina missed Spain training with a calf strain, but he’ll be available to face Juventus.

The 34-year-old didn’t train with the rest of his teammates this morning, and was subjected to medical tests this afternoon.

According to TuttoNapoli, the scans showed no serious injury and the ‘keeper has a mild thigh strain.

That means Reina will be available for the Serie A and Coppa Italia double-header with Juventus which falls after the international break.

