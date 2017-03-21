NEWS
Tuesday March 21 2017
‘No Berardi auction’
By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo President Giorgio Squinzi calls talk of an auction for Domenico Berardi “journalistic fantasies”.

The Italian Under-21 international has been valued around €40m, with rumours that Inter, Milan, Juventus and Fiorentina all want to sign him.

That could drive the price up if the clubs get into a bidding war, but the Neroverdi patron doesn’t expect that to happen.

“An auction for Berardi? These are just journalistic fantasies,” Squinzi told FCInterNews.

“I’m not aware of anything. You’d have to ask the director, Giovanni Carnevali.”

