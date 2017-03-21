‘Fiorentina never offered Badelj renewal’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Badelj’s agent declares “in these two years, Fiorentina have never offered a new contract”.

The Croatian midfielder’s deal expires at the end of next season, and he has been heavily linked with both Milan and Roma.

“I want to emphasise one thing,” Dejan Joksimovic said in an interview with calciomercato.com.

“In these two years, Fiorentina have never offered a new contract to Milan. Never. The last contact I had with the club was back in October.

“So all the rumour which have been circulating in recent months can’t be considered to be true.

“So he’ll leave? Today I’d say yes. Milan only has one more year on his contract and there haven’t been any developments in that regard.

“The lad is a great professional and a great person, his commitment to the cause has never wavered and never will.

“Milan? We had an agreement with them last summer on the basis of €15m and a better salary for the midfielder. Then suddenly Fiorentina changed their position and nothing happened.

“Did we speak with clubs in January? Yes, directly with Milan. We also learned of interest from Roma and Inter, but we only had direct contact with the Rossoneri.

“With the difficulties relating to the sale of the club the offered a loan with obligation to buy, but Fiorentina blocked that.

“It’s clear that in the coming summer, with a year less on his contract than the year before, his valuation will be much lower that it was last year.

“So far we’ve had offers from foreign clubs but we’re evaluating them. The door is always open for Milan though, Badelj has always followed that club with admiration, and they have a different history than many clubs.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.