Report: De Sciglio sprains ankle

By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio reportedly sprained his ankle during Juventus’ 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, De Sciglio will be assessed on Wednesday afternoon after pulling up against Barca in the first half.

Consequently, the full-back’s availability for Sunday’s trip to Sassuolo in Serie A is hanging in the balance.

However, the newspaper claims Max Allegri will have Mario Mandzukic and Giorgio Chiellini back to face the Neroverdi.