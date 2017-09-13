Zappa comes clean on wonder strike

By Football Italia staff

Davide Zappacosta admits he intended his wonder strike during Chelsea’s 6-0 thrashing of Qarabag on Tuesday to be a cross.

Zappacosta made an instant impact on his full Chelsea debut in the Champions League, firing home a rocket from the right-hand side, but the €28m arrival from Torino revealed it was not quite what he intended.

“I’ll be honest, I wanted to cross, then I hit the ball fully with my instep,” he told Premium Sport.

“I’m really happy. It was a dream debut, with a goal at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m happy for myself but especially for the win, which allows us to start well in the Champions League. Our objective is to go as far as possible.

“We’re working hard to qualify for the group stage and reach the knockout stages.

“There’s an open group here and they've greeted me well, I hope it stays like this.”

Blues boss Antonio Conte added after the game: “He told me he was attempting a cross.”