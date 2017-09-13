NEWS
Wednesday September 13 2017
Milan trio out of Austria Vienna
By Football Italia staff

Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabio Borini and Andrea Conti have been left out of Milan’s squad to face Austria Vienna on Thursday.

Rodriguez and Borini have seemingly been omitted on technical grounds, while Conti is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Consequently, the Swiss’ place at left-back is likely to be filled by either Luca Antonelli or Davide Calabria.

A replacement for the left wing is not so clear-cut, although the likes of Giacomo Bonaventura and Hakan Calhanoglu can play there.

Milan squad for Austria Vienna: A Donnarumma, G Donnarumma, Storari; Abate, Antonelli, Bonucci, Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Zapata; Biglia, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Montolivo; Cutrone, Kalinic, Silva, Suso

