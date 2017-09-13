‘Arsenal, Roma wanted Howedes’

By Football Italia staff

Benedikt Howedes’ agent says Arsenal, Roma and Leicester City wanted his client before he joined Juventus.

The centre-back joined the Bianconeri the day before the transfer deadline last month, on loan from Schalke 04 with an option to buy next summer.

“When this new situation came up we had direct contact with [Juve sporting director Fabio] Paratici,” Volker Struth explained.

“Of course we were also in contact with other clubs. We held talks with Roma, Leicester and also Arsenal because we’d heard that Inter wanted [Shkodran] Mustafi.

“However, it soon became clear that Juve’s interest was concrete and from the start they were Benni’s first choice.

“With all due respect for Schalke, when a top club like Juve comes in you have to go there. Juve are the top.”