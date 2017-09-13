Agent: ‘Benavidez would join Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Benavidez’s agent says “it would be an honour” for the midfielder to join Inter - “he’s just completed the process of getting an Italian passport…"

The 19-year-old currently plays for Defensor Sporting, but has been linked with a move to the Nerazzurri, possibly as soon as January.

“We haven’t talked directly with the club, but with some Italian intermediaries,” Javier Hernandez told FCInterNews.

“As of now though we haven’t signed any agreement. He’s a very calm and mature lad for his age. We were in Italy when his name was linked to Inter and Fiorentina.

“Obviously he’s happy that such big institutions are taking him into consideration. And, of course, his desire is to play in Italian football.

“We received an offer from Argentina which we rejected, and important teams in Portugal, England and Italy showed interest and asked for information.

“We haven’t received any formal offer which satisfies us, but that doesn’t mean that won’t happen in January. That would be the ideal window for him, as he’s just completed the process of getting an Italian passport.

“There’s no doubt it’d be a high level, but I think Carlos is physically and technically ready to do it. Everything would depend on his adaptation, but we think he is really a great player and prospect.

“With his physical and technical characteristics he shouldn’t have any problems. He’s complete.

“It would be an honour for a team like Inter to count on Benavidez. Then again, we’re not closing the door on any European club with whom we’ve had conversations.”