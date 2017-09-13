Dzeko: ‘I wasn’t being critical’

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko is “sorry my words were interpreted as criticism” after Roma’s 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid.

The striker said after the match that “a team like ours cannot keep playing like this for the final 20 minutes” and admitted to feeling isolated up front.

“Yesterday’s was a very difficult game, fought ball-by-ball,” Dzeko wrote on his Instagram page.

“I wanted to make a bigger contribution but it’s not always easy in these kind of games and that’s why I wasn’t happy at the end of the match.

“I’m sorry that my words were interpreted as criticism though, I think what the Coach [Eusebio Di Francesco] is teaching us are the right things, and by following them we’ll get the results we want!

“Daje Roma!”