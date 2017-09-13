Former FIGC President Giancarlo Abete believes the gap between Spain and Italy has been exaggerated.
The Azzurri were beaten 3-0 by Spain in their World Cup qualifier, while last night saw Juventus thrashed by the same scoreline at Camp Nou, and Roma drawing 0-0 at home to Atletico Madrid.
“Italy’s problem has always been playing too few games, all of which are decisive,” Abete told ANSA.
“There was the possibility of being in the play-offs even if we’d drawn though.
“With regard to Juve and Roma, the two Spanish opponents proved to be more competitive, but one negative run doesn’t mean you can define a whole structural situation.”