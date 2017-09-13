NEWS
Wednesday September 13 2017
Abete: ‘Italy problems exaggerated’
By Football Italia staff

Former FIGC President Giancarlo Abete believes the gap between Spain and Italy has been exaggerated.

The Azzurri were beaten 3-0 by Spain in their World Cup qualifier, while last night saw Juventus thrashed by the same scoreline at Camp Nou, and Roma drawing 0-0 at home to Atletico Madrid.

“Italy’s problem has always been playing too few games, all of which are decisive,” Abete told ANSA.

“There was the possibility of being in the play-offs even if we’d drawn though.

“With regard to Juve and Roma, the two Spanish opponents proved to be more competitive, but one negative run doesn’t mean you can define a whole structural situation.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies