Abete: ‘Italy problems exaggerated’

By Football Italia staff

Former FIGC President Giancarlo Abete believes the gap between Spain and Italy has been exaggerated.

The Azzurri were beaten 3-0 by Spain in their World Cup qualifier, while last night saw Juventus thrashed by the same scoreline at Camp Nou, and Roma drawing 0-0 at home to Atletico Madrid.

“Italy’s problem has always been playing too few games, all of which are decisive,” Abete told ANSA.

“There was the possibility of being in the play-offs even if we’d drawn though.

“With regard to Juve and Roma, the two Spanish opponents proved to be more competitive, but one negative run doesn’t mean you can define a whole structural situation.”