NEWS
Wednesday September 13 2017
Mazzarri in at Genoa?
By Football Italia staff

There are already reports Genoa could sack Coach Ivan Juric with Walter Mazzarri, Francesco Guidolin and Massimo Oddo options.

It would be the second time the tactician was fired by them, as he was already axed in February only to be brought back in April.

The Grifone have just one point from their three Serie A games so far this season, although they had been 2-0 up against Juventus before capitulating 4-2.

According to La Repubblica newspaper, Genoa are considering a change of management if things don’t improve rapidly.

Options to replace Juric include ex-Napoli, Inter and Watford boss Mazzarri, former Udinese man Guidolin and ex-Pescara Coach Oddo.

