Wednesday September 13 2017
Insigne: 'Napoli analyse errors'
By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne said Napoli will “see what mistakes we made so we can correct them” after a 2-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Partenopei opened their Champions League campaign with a setback in Ukraine, despite having more possession, shots, shots on target and corners.

“We knew that Shakhtar were a good side, as they have quality players in attack,” Insigne told Mediaset Premium.

“I honestly don’t know what we got wrong, now during the week we’ll discuss it with the Coach and see what mistakes we made so we can correct them.

“Perhaps we believed in the comeback a little too late, but we had chances and didn’t make the most of them. We had the opportunities to equalise, it’s a pity.

“We’ve got to get our heads down and work hard to improve on the errors we saw today.”

Elsewhere in the group, Manchester City won 4-0 away to Feyenoord.

