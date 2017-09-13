Allan: 'Napoli lost our shape'

By Football Italia staff

Allan admits Napoli “are more stretched out and lost our shape” after a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Partenopei had won 10 competitive games in a row, but capitulated in Ukraine, with Allan initially on the bench.

“We are all ready to play and therefore all ready to be on the bench too, as there are many games. I respect the decisions of the Coach, there are many quality players and we’ve always got to be ready,” the midfielder told Mediaset Premium.

“I knew Shakhtar a bit, as they have so many Brazilians in the side. They are devastating in attack and combine so well between them. We made mistakes and have to study them so we don’t make the same errors again.

“I feel in good shape, the team is running and trying to defend with a high line. The issue was probably that we lost our shape a little bit and must be more compact.

“We are a little more stretched out than we were against Nice, the defenders aren’t as close to the midfielders and in turn to the strikers. It is our characteristic to press high and win back the ball in their half, so we’ve got to focus on that again.”