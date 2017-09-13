Fonseca: 'Shakhtar anulled Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Fonseca believes Shakhtar Donetsk “deserve credit for annulling Napoli’s strong points” in a 2-1 Champions League win.

The Ukrainians earned a 2-1 victory with counter-attacks from Taison and Facundo Ferreyra, holding out after a late Arkadiusz Milik penalty.

“I want to thank my players for their performance tonight,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“At the start we ran some risks to create more positive elements upfront. We could’ve scored the second goal earlier and defended very well by closing down the central channels, where Napoli tend to concentrate most of their attacks.

“In the second half, we defended a little deeper, allowing Napoli to create more scoring opportunities. But I am satisfied with the overall performance and am happy with what we did in midfield too.

“It would be unjust to say we were disappointed in Napoli. We deserve credit for annulling their strong points and putting in a great performance. Our preparation for the game, tactical and psychological, was fundamental.

“We always felt the support of the fans and they were very important. I hope they can keep that up in the next Champions League games too.”