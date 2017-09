Napoli arguing over Ghoulam clause

By Football Italia staff

Faouzi Ghoulam is reportedly very close to signing a new Napoli contract, but there’s disagreement over his release clause.

The left-back’s current deal expires at the end of the season, but it’s expected that he will sign a renewal.

Today Il Mattino reports that a deal is very close, but the stumbling block is the release clause to be inserted into the deal.

Ghoulam’s agent wants to set it at €18m, a very low fee in today’s market, while the Partenopei don’t want a clause at all.