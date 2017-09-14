No talks for Chiellini renewal

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly still to open talks with Giorgio Chiellini over a new contract, but it’s not likely to present a problem.

The centre-back, who is currently sidelined with injury, will be out of contract in the summer, with his contract to expire on June 30.

There have been suggestions that a new two-year deal is being offered, but calciomercato.it believes that no talks have so far taken place.

However, relations are good between the parties so when they do sit down to talk there should be no problems in working out a deal.