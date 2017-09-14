Sacchi: ‘Weep for Italy in Europe’

By Football Italia staff

Arrigo Sacchi laments “we just have to weep” after Italian sides picked up just one point between them in the Champions League.

Juventus were thrashed 3-0 by Barcelona at Camp Nou on Tuesday, while Napoli were beaten 2-1 in Ukraine by Shakhtar Donetsk last night.

That means that Roma’s point against Atletico Madrid is the only one picked up by Serie A sides in the first match day of the Champions League.

“I’m disappointed, we just have to weep,” Sacchi said on Premium Sport after the Partenopei’s defeat last night.

“Speaking about the Italian sides in the Champions League, we got one point in three games.

“Napoli never understood the movement of the Ukrainians in midfield, I saw a confused team with no ideas. They lacked legs.

“If you play in Europe like you do at Bologna then you’re going to lose, Shakhtar Donetsk deserved to win.

“I really like following Napoli, they’re the team who excite me most because they win thanks to collective movement which raises the level of the individuals.

“Last night though the collective was missing, as was the fluidity. The critics saw something positive, but I’ve seen their limits in the past two games.

“Napoli don’t have a story and when they have to play with cynicism and agony you see the limits the have.”