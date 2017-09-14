Kalinic set for first Milan start

By Football Italia staff

Nikola Kalinic is expected to make his first start for Milan tonight, against Austria Vienna in the Europa League.

The Croatian striker joined the Rossoneri this summer from Fiorentina, on loan with an obligation to buy.

However, he missed most of the Viola’s pre-season so has yet to to make his first start for his new club.

This morning’s Corriere della Sera expects Kalinic to play from the start tonight in Vienna, and the newspaper points out the Croatian’s fantastic record in the competition.

He has scored 13 goals in the competition, seven for Dnipro and six for Fiorentina, putting him just outside the top 10 goalscorers since the Europa League format was launched.

Radamel Falcao leads the way with 20 goals, but Kalinic has some way to go to reach the top if UEFA Cup goals are counted.

Celtic legend Henrik Larsson scored 40 goals in 56 UEFA Cup games, for the Bhoys, Feyenoord and Helsingborg, with Klaas-Jan Huntelaar second with 34.