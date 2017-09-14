Zappacosta: ‘Best night of my career’

By Football Italia staff

Davide Zappacosta has “no doubt” that his home Chelsea debut was the best night of his career, describing it as “beautiful chaos”.

The Italian international scored on his first appearance at Stamford Bridge in the 6-0 win over Qarabag, though he later admitted he hadn’t actually meant it.

“Honestly, before I shot I was looking in the penalty box for an unmarked teammate,” Zappacosta reiterated in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Then I kicked it and at that point I didn’t understand anything. I went through those moments in a genuine trance: the ball in the net, the celebrations of the fans, the embrace from my teammates.

“It was total chaos, but a beautiful chaos.

“The best night of my career? Without a doubt. I’ve never experienced a story like this. My Champions League debut, my first match for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and a spectacular goal. All perfect.

“I’m the 100th Italian player to score in the Champions League? I didn’t actually know that, it makes it even more perfect. I hope I don’t wake up and realise it was all a dream!

“When we were warming-up I noticed that the stadium was half empty, which I thought was strange since it was Chelsea’s return to the Champions League after a year out.

“We went to the dressing room for our final preparations and when we came back out the stadium was full, a real cauldron. Playing with fans like that lifts you.”

Zappacosta also described his move from Torino, which happened at the last minute on deadline day.

“It was all frantic, I’ve been living between the training ground and the hotel. Last Saturday we played Leicester, and in my free time I looked for a house.

“I arrived in England after the matches with the national team and I’ve really not had a spare minute.

“I have to improve my English and I’ll start this week. This experience at Chelsea is something to be done 360 degrees, so knowing the language is also important.

“I want to give and get the most out of this. It’s a crucial period for my career and I want to live it intesely.

“Goals like the one against Qarabag come along once in a lifetime, daily life is another story.”