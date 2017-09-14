NEWS
Thursday September 14 2017
Serie A Week 4 referees announced
By Football Italia staff

The referees have been announced for Week 4 of Serie A, with Davide Massa taking charge of Juventus’ trip to Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri travel to Reggio Emilia on Sunday morning after their 3-0 humbling against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Massa was the referee for their Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Lazio, where he awarded Juve a late penalty which Paulo Dybala converted.

Elsewhere, Massimiliano Irrati will run the rule over Napoli-Benevento, while Luca Banti will be the man in the middle as Inter visit Crotone on Saturday night.

Serie A Week 4 referees:

Chievo-Atalanta - Pierpaolo Mariani
Crotone-Inter - Luca Banti
Fiorentina-Bologna - Paolo Valeri
Genoa-Lazio - Daniele Orsato
Milan-Udinese - Marco Guida
Napoli-Benevento - Massimiliano Irrati
Roma-Verona - Luca Pairetto
Sassuolo-Juventus - Davide Massa
SPAL-Cagliari - Eugenio Abbattista
Torino-Sampdoria - Paolo Tagliavento

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies