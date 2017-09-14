Serie A Week 4 referees announced

By Football Italia staff

The referees have been announced for Week 4 of Serie A, with Davide Massa taking charge of Juventus’ trip to Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri travel to Reggio Emilia on Sunday morning after their 3-0 humbling against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Massa was the referee for their Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Lazio, where he awarded Juve a late penalty which Paulo Dybala converted.

Elsewhere, Massimiliano Irrati will run the rule over Napoli-Benevento, while Luca Banti will be the man in the middle as Inter visit Crotone on Saturday night.

Serie A Week 4 referees:

Chievo-Atalanta - Pierpaolo Mariani

Crotone-Inter - Luca Banti

Fiorentina-Bologna - Paolo Valeri

Genoa-Lazio - Daniele Orsato

Milan-Udinese - Marco Guida

Napoli-Benevento - Massimiliano Irrati

Roma-Verona - Luca Pairetto

Sassuolo-Juventus - Davide Massa

SPAL-Cagliari - Eugenio Abbattista

Torino-Sampdoria - Paolo Tagliavento