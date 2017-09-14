The referees have been announced for Week 4 of Serie A, with Davide Massa taking charge of Juventus’ trip to Sassuolo.
The Bianconeri travel to Reggio Emilia on Sunday morning after their 3-0 humbling against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.
Massa was the referee for their Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Lazio, where he awarded Juve a late penalty which Paulo Dybala converted.
Elsewhere, Massimiliano Irrati will run the rule over Napoli-Benevento, while Luca Banti will be the man in the middle as Inter visit Crotone on Saturday night.
Serie A Week 4 referees:
Chievo-Atalanta - Pierpaolo Mariani
Crotone-Inter - Luca Banti
Fiorentina-Bologna - Paolo Valeri
Genoa-Lazio - Daniele Orsato
Milan-Udinese - Marco Guida
Napoli-Benevento - Massimiliano Irrati
Roma-Verona - Luca Pairetto
Sassuolo-Juventus - Davide Massa
SPAL-Cagliari - Eugenio Abbattista
Torino-Sampdoria - Paolo Tagliavento