Thursday September 14 2017
Italy slide in FIFA rankings
By Football Italia staff

Italy have dropped five places in the latest FIFA rankings, and are now ranked below Peru and Wales.

The Azzurri were beaten 3-0 by Spain at the Bernabeu in their World Cup qualifier, before recording a 1-0 win over Israel.

Those results have seen the national team slide from 12th place to 17th place, with Peru, Wales, Uruguay, England and Mexico moving above them.

It’s Italy’s worst position in the rankings since 2015, when they dropped to 17th in July of that year.

Cape Verde Islands were the best movers in the rankings, climbing 47 places to 67th, while Guatemala fell 31 places to 131st.

Germany have leapfrogged Brazil to return to the top of the table, while Gibraltar, Somalia, Tonga, Eritrea, the Bahamas, and Anguilla jointly prop up the table on 0 points.

FIFA World Rankings:

1) Germany
2) Brazil
3) Portugal
4) Argentina
5) Belgium
6) Poland
7) Switzerland
8) France
9) Chile
10) Colombia

—————
16) Uruguay
17) Italy
18) Croatia

