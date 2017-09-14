Mirabelli: 'How Milan shouldn't play'

By Football Italia staff

Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli said they “realised how not to play” against Lazio and want to “go all the way” in the Europa League.

The Rossoneri open their group phase away to Austria Vienna, just days after their 4-1 Serie A defeat to Lazio.

It kicks off at 18.00 UK time (17.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from this game, Atalanta-Everton and Vitesse-Lazio on the LIVEBLOG.

“We clearly understood that the type of performance against Lazio was unacceptable, because otherwise we get four slaps and are sent home. At least we realised how not to play,” director of sport Mirabelli told Sky Sport Italia.

“It’s an important test, because Austria Vienna are no easy opponents. They are young and talented. We must become a team, we’re working towards that and hope to find our identity soon.

“We hope to honour the Europa League to the best of our abilities. In this tournament, as in all others, we want to go all the way and will see if we can give something important to the fans.”