Atalanta 'ride wave of enthusiasm'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta director Umberto Marino admits “just qualifying for Europe was a huge achievement, but we keep riding the wave of enthusiasm” with Everton.

The Europa League opener kicks off at 18.00 UK time (17.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from this game, Austria Vienna-Milan and Vitesse-Lazio on the LIVEBLOG.

“It’s a dream and an historic moment for the club, after 26 years we are back in a European cup, so we experience this moment with great pathos,” Marino told Sky Sport Italia.

“It’s right to give it our best, but obviously finishing fourth in Serie A last season was prestigious and historic, not just for the club, but for the whole city.”

Atalanta are in a very tough group along with Everton, Olympique Lyonnais and Apollon Limassol.

“Now we are here, we want to keep riding the wave of enthusiasm that took us to fourth in the first place. One must admit, just qualifying for Europe was a huge achievement.”

As the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia does not meet UEFA requirements and is about to undergo reconstruction, Atalanta are playing their Europa League home games at Sassuolo’s Mapei Stadium in Reggio-Emilia.

“We had valued a few different arenas, but against all superstition, in December I suggested it to Sassuolo, as we have a good rapport between the clubs, and are hosted by this wonderful stadium.

“We hope soon to have a stadium as beautiful as this and we are already at work.”