Gomez: 'Waited a lifetime for this'

By Football Italia staff

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez confessed he had been “waiting a lifetime for this moment” after scoring in Atalanta’s 3-0 win over Everton.

It was the Orobici’s first continental match in 26 years and a thumping victory to put them top of Europa League Group E.

“It was so emotional, I had been waiting a lifetime for this moment,” the Argentine told Sky Sport Italia.

“I am no longer a youngster, so playing my first Europa League game at the age of 29, scoring a goal and beating Everton is just wonderful.”

He curled a magnificent strike into the far top corner from the edge of the box.

“I do often try that shot, but this time it went right into the corner. We were devastating in the first half and controlled the second 45 minutes comfortably.”

Because the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia doesn’t meet UEFA requirements yet, Atalanta are playing their Europa League home games at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio-Emilia.

“The atmosphere was incredible and when we arrived, we saw the number of people who had come here from Bergamo. After 26 years, we made these fans happy.”