Koeman: 'More Atalanta passion'

By Football Italia staff

Everton boss Ronald Koeman admits Atalanta had more “commitment and passion” than his side in a 3-0 Europa League hammering.

This was the first time in their continental history that the Toffees had been 3-0 down in the first half.

“A lot went wrong. Except maybe after the first 10 minutes, where he had a little better of the ball and it was more comfortable,” Koeman told BT Sport.

“Ball position was poor, but most painful was in the first half - they showed more aggression, they showed more passion. That’s really painful, because it starts with that and then you need quality on the ball.

“I ask myself questions on what I was doing wrong against Tottenham, because it’s not how I like to see my team. We can play bad football, we can miss chances, but the commitment and passion they showed in first half was much bigger than we showed.”